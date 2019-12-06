Democratic Socialists meeting in Sparta to discuss health care

Health-care workers, union organizers and members of the Coulee Region Democratic Socialists to discuss the rising health-care costs and concerns over consolidation and cutbacks at a public forum at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Barney Community Center, 1000 E. Montgomery St., Sparta.

The event will be free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to ask questions and share their experiences.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Speakers will include Sharry Neidfeldt, president of United Electrical Workers 1161, Sparta; Joni Anderson, vice president of United Electrical Workers 1107 and candidate for state Senate District 14; Mark Taylor, a local behavioral health counselor; and Mark Neumann, retired pediatrician and candidate for 3rd Congressional District.

Issues such as the Gundersen/Marshfield merger, the crisis in mental health and addiction services will be discussed, as well as rising costs and deteriorating work conditions.

The event is organized by the Coulee Region Democratic Socialists. For more information, call or text 608-632-6166.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.