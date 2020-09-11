Democrats hopeful Biden's economic plan will work for Wisconsin's small businesses

"I do not believe this has to be this difficult," Terbeest said, adding that the statewide mask requirements have brought daily arguments into his brewery.

He said that deciding whether to reopen his business was a "damned if you do, damned if you don't" situation, and that as winter approaches, a lot of businesses will suffer even more.

But for these local business owners, they say a lack in leadership has made a bad situation even worse.

"If we had a president that cared about small business, they wouldn't make us make a choice about keeping our employees safe, our customers safe or going bankrupt," Bangstad said

And the recent revelations that President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the virus have solidified these feelings even more, Bangstad saying if testing, contact tracing and other guidelines had started sooner, things would be better for businesses.

"(Trump) downplayed it and said it was a hoax," Bangstad said, "that's why we're in the place we are right now."