Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, and legislative Democrats will host a series of town hall meetings to provide information and collect feedback about the state’s multibillion-dollar aid package to Foxconn.
Meetings will be held:
- In Mauston, 5:30 to p.m. Aug. 22 at the Hatch Public Library.
- In Onalaska, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Onalaska High School.
The meeting are open to the public, and no RSVP is required. More information can be obtained from Shilling’s office at 608-266-5490 or Sen.Shilling@legis.wi.gov.
