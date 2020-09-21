Dems and GOP are racing for office in wildly different ways during pandemic

Like most things this year, the pandemic has thrown an unexpected road block into what many were anticipating to be an exciting 2020 election.
And as health experts encourage precautions such as social distancing, limiting crowds and wearing a mask, it's made it difficult for candidates to run for office in ways they're used to.
But not everyone is maneuvering through it the same way. Republicans and Democrats are taking the challenge of campaigning during a pandemic in different strides at all levels of office.
And local races often depend on a close relationship with constituents. Historically, these races depend on knocking on doors, meet-and-greets, visiting community events — all things that become dicey when faced with an uncontrolled virus.
Here's the difference
"Obviously, it's not as much fun," said longtime congressman Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who's running for reelection.
"I like doing dairy breakfasts and county fairs, and getting out and about," he said, but adding he respects the recommendations from health experts.
For Kind's team, gears have been shifted almost entirely virtual, partially because as a sitting congressman, he's been working in his office in Washington, D.C., trying to pass more COVID relief, among other things.
But keeping himself and constituents safe while campaigning is equally important, he said, and they've been operating through phone calls and Zoom.
"I think nothing would make me feel more horrible than if I was an asymptomatic carrier of this virus and I happened to pass it on to another person because I let me guard down," Kind said.
In contrast, Republican candidates are taking a different approach to reaching constituents, on the ground almost daily, often in large crowds or indoors, seen embracing or shaking hands with others, and very seldom are masks involved.
In a Tweet posted by Kind's opponent, Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City, photos show well over 50 people attending the Lincoln Day Dinner at a club in Onalaska Sept. 12, sitting closely at dinner tables, and no masks.
Just earlier that same day, Van Orden Tweeted photos of another large crowd waiting indoors for the Trump campaign bus to stop in Dunny County, again showing little social distancing, and no visible masks being worn.
"We are taking precautions when we attend any event," Van Orden said in a statement. "Our campaign asks those who have a fever or feel sick to stay home. If people are uncomfortable with meeting in person, we encourage them to reach out to us or follow us on our various social media platforms."
For the race for the 32nd State Senate seat, the contrast between parties is much of the same.
"I make an awful lot of phone calls," said Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, who is running for the 32nd State Senate seat.
Pfaff's team is also working with a hybrid type of campaigning. He still does some in-person events, but he said almost everyone wears a mask, including him, and he asks businesses if it's OK to come inside before entering.
"I do wear a mask at events. I think it's important that people know that I respect their health and their safety," Pfaff said.
For Dan Kapanke, a former Republican senator running for his old seat, he's stuck to a campaign style he's familiar with: out in the community, often posting photos with people he meets on the trail on his social media.
"The impact of this virus is real. Everyone is feeling its hit to the economy and the health of our friends and neighbors. When I speak to voters, there is an overwhelming urge to return to a sense of normalcy," Kapanke told the Tribune in a statement.
But during a global pandemic, and a time when Wisconsin, and La Crosse specifically, are seeing some of the worst spikes in the country, why aren't the parties acting more unified?
"The feedback I'm getting is that they don't want politicians showing up on their door, getting in their face, you know, knocking and getting in their health-care comfort zone. I've encountered a lot of that. They're going to have to make a decision on their side on how they're going to approach this," Kind said.
The GOP has often looked at the pandemic through an economic and personal freedom lens, wanting to get businesses people back to work, with the belief that individuals should be able to choose how to take precautions in public.
In a statement, Van Orden said he wears a mask for doctor appointments or when entering private property that requires them, saying, "this is the balance between personal freedom and safety that we must strike if we are going to maintain a free society and protect the most vulnerable amongst us."
Kapanke said he also provides hand sanitizer and masks at his events, but leaves it up to attendees to choose to use them or not.
But a key difference is also in how the parties are interpreting the numbers. Many downplay the severity of the pandemic because of it's levels of severity and death rate, and because of that, are more comfortable being out in the community.
Kapanke himself, at an event in July, questioned how La Crosse County's data is being presented.
"We must do a better job informing the public of the complete picture and not let fear drive the narrative," Kapanke said in his statement, saying that older individuals with underlying disease are the most vulnerable, and praising the health care response.
It's a common talking point, that the disease doesn't reach many people. Trump himself said at a rally in Ohio Monday night, that it "affects virtually nobody."
But the numbers say otherwise. In La Crosse specifically, more than 70% of all cases in people 29 or younger.
Kapanke's own granddaughters tested positive for COVID-19, he said in an interview with WIZM news in early September. His team told the Tribune he was not exposed and that his granddaughters have since isolated and recovered.
As of Tuesday, nearly 3,000 people in La Crosse County have tested positive for the disease. A total of 200,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S. and more than 1,200 have died in Wisconsin, two of those in La Crosse County.
There has been no report of any positive COVID-19 cases related to local campaign events.
What will the impact be?
It's likely we won't know the impact of these different campaign strategies until after the election, as modern campaign strategies have never been tested against a pandemic before.
An NPR story that analyzed these differences in presidential campaigns said that both parties feel confident in their strategies, and that while one side says they knock on more doors, the other says they have more conversations.
Locally, the two parties are equally as confident.
"I am out campaigning because it is important that our citizens are able to meet and interact with those seeking to represent them. More people have thanked me this election for coming to their door than any other election I have been part of," Kapanke said.
"When I knock on a door, I am respectful of each person that I am meeting by keeping my distance and wearing a facemask if asked. People have been overwhelmingly polite and just want to know someone is listening to their concerns," he said.
"I think it's important for someone in my position to lead by example. And I've tried to do that my entire career," Kind said.
"And I think in the middle of a global pandemic, I think it's important for all of us leaders out there to lead by example," he said, "and not expect the rules to be different for us."
