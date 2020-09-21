Dems and GOP are racing for office in wildly different ways during pandemic

But during a global pandemic, and a time when Wisconsin, and La Crosse specifically, are seeing some of the worst spikes in the country, why aren't the parties acting more unified?

"The feedback I'm getting is that they don't want politicians showing up on their door, getting in their face, you know, knocking and getting in their health-care comfort zone. I've encountered a lot of that. They're going to have to make a decision on their side on how they're going to approach this," Kind said.

The GOP has often looked at the pandemic through an economic and personal freedom lens, wanting to get businesses people back to work, with the belief that individuals should be able to choose how to take precautions in public.

In a statement, Van Orden said he wears a mask for doctor appointments or when entering private property that requires them, saying, "this is the balance between personal freedom and safety that we must strike if we are going to maintain a free society and protect the most vulnerable amongst us."

Kapanke said he also provides hand sanitizer and masks at his events, but leaves it up to attendees to choose to use them or not.