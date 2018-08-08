WINONA, Minn. — Dennis Challeen, the colorful and unorthodox Winona County judge who, in the 1970s, became the first judge in the country to sentence nonviolent offenders to community service instead of prison time, died Thursday at the age of 82.
Challeen’s career in the justice system included several years as an attorney and 35 years as a county judge. He earned a reputation as both a forward-thinking intellectual and a vibrant character whose lifestyle often clashed with the stereotypes of his profession.
For much of his career, Challeen sported a long beard, rode a motorcycle, lived in a boathouse and spent the wee hours at local establishments — this according to retired lawyer Steve Delano, Challeen’s former law partner and close friend.
“He was thought of as being way out of the mainstream,” Delano said Tuesday. “There was a side of him that most people didn’t know, a very intellectual side that didn’t always come to the surface. He was definitely unconventional, but he was well beyond the intellectual capabilities of 90 percent of the people who criticized him.”
And Challeen received immense criticism, especially for abandoning the lock-em-up-and-throw-away-the-key approach that had long been the status quo in U.S. courtrooms.
Instead of wasting away in prison cells, Winona County’s nonviolent offenders spent their days cleaning up parks and roads, and working to undo the harm they had caused their victims.
A group of college kids were caught dining and dashing at the old Hot Fish Shop? Challeen would sentence them to 10 hours of work at the restaurant — picking up garbage, washing dishes, doing whatever else needed doing.
This sort of restitution, widely criticized at its inception, is now commonplace in the U.S. justice system.
“Half the people thought it was stupid … thought it was coddling criminals,” Delano said. “He used to say, ‘We lock up the people we’re afraid of, because they’ve given us reason to be afraid. Everyone else, we can work on restitution.’
“He pretty much dreamed up the system on his own. He was the founder, the inventor.”
Even in the humdrum of traffic court, Challeen had a unique, captivating presence.
County Attorney Karin Sonneman was a young defense lawyer in the 1990s, Challeen’s last decade on the bench. She remembers Challeen for his booming voice, his fatherly advice to offenders — speeders and hardened criminals alike — and his penchant for making the courtroom feel more like a theater.
“He was really a larger-than-life figure, the kind of judge you’d expect to find in a novel or something,” Sonneman said. “The way he talked to people, you could tell how much he cared. He knew people, knew everybody. He’d say, ‘I know your father, and I know you can’t get away with this stuff.’ ”
Challeen’s ability to care, to think deeply about crime and punishment, was rivaled only by his ability to have a good time.
Delano approached Challeen’s law office in the 1960s in hopes of being hired, and after approximately nine hours of drinking with Challeen, Delano asked if he had gotten the job.
“Since I was the only one who had lasted nine hours,” Delano said, “he told me I had the job.”
Several years later, Challeen had to meet with the governor to cement his appointment to the municipal bench. Delano took Challeen to get a shave and buy a new suit and tie, and the hippie exterior melted away.
The governor saw Challeen as a clean-shaven, straight-laced young man and gave him the appointment. Not long after, the beard was back.
Challeen retired in 1999 but remained an active, visible member of the community in which he lived and the field in which he had worked. He often wrote columns for the Daily News and Winona Post and spoke at judicial education seminars in almost every state.
The effects of his life’s work can be seen in courthouses across the country, where nonviolent offenders are getting the second chances Challeen long felt they deserved.
Many years ago, Delano’s daughter was the beneficiary of one of those second chances. Not yet a teenager, she had been sent to juvenile court for running a stop sign on her bicycle.
From his bench, Challeen looked down at the girl. He made a joke about having held her as a baby. Then he made his ruling.
“He was very kind to her,” Delano said. “He told her to go forth and sin no more.”
