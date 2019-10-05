Wisconsin-headquartered Associated Bank topped a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. report for the second year in a row as the county go-to financial institution to squirrel away money as of June 2019.
Deposits between five Associated Bank branches in the county totaled $333.3 million, or 15.1 percent of the market deposited in 2018. Coulee Bank came in second with $262.1 million in deposits between the county’s four branches, 11.88% of the market, according to the FDIC.
The dollar amount in deposits entrusted to Associated Bank increased 12% from 2018 to 2019. Overall, there was a 2.81% increase in deposits from 2018 to 2019 in La Crosse County.
La Crosse County bank deposits 2019
|Institution name
|Number of offices
|Deposit totals
|Market share
|Associated Bank
|5
|$333,307,000
|15.10%
|Bluff View Bank
|1
|$13,990,000
|0.63%
|BMO Harris Bank
|3
|$125,358,000
|5.68%
|Bremer Bank
|1
|$76,439,000
|3.46%
|Citizens State Bank of La Crosse
|2
|$194,574,000
|8.82%
|Coulee Bank
|4
|$262,172,000
|11.88%
|Merchants Bank
|1
|$91,577,000
|4.15%
|Park Bank
|2
|$38,124,000
|1.73%
|River Bank
|5
|$252,841,000
|11.46%
|State Bank Financial
|3
|$223,053,000
|10.11%
|The First National Bank of Bangor
|5
|$143,430,000
|6.50%
|U.S. Bank
|2
|$120,885,000
|5.48%
|Union State Bank of West Salem
|2
|$69,901,000
|3.17%
|Wells Fargo Bank
|2
|$260,953,000
|11.83%
|Totals
|38
|$2,206,604,000
