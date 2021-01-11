Derrick Van Orden: We need Abraham Lincoln now more than ever

Abraham Lincoln’s presidency was bookended by two of the most powerful inaugural speeches ever penned by a president. Their power was derived from both their eloquence and the circumstances when they were delivered.

By March 4, 1861, seven states had seceded from the Union and the Republic was spinning into oblivion. Foreseeing the future devastation that this would lead to, Lincoln took a measured tone.

He chose to be the quiet voice in the storm, to not further inflame the passions of his fellow citizens.

The final paragraph of this address follows:

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”

Tragically, we know that these words were not heeded and the single most devastating conflict in American history ensued. If only everyday citizens and his fellow politicians had listened, the content of the second address would certainly been notably different.