Despite hardships and trauma, La Crosse woman finds success as a salon owner

Keyona "Key Key" Banks' life has been, in a word, turbulent.

In her first 18 years, Banks witnessed her mother going to jail twice, lost her father, bounced between foster homes and became pregnant at 14 after being raped.

The strife, for many of us, would seem insurmountable, and while there was grief, trauma, and touch choices made along the way, Banks survived. Now, at 30, she is thriving, with her salon, Ruth Styles, approaching a year in business.

Few things were stable in Banks' childhood, but doing hair was one thing she shared with her mom, grandmother and older sister. Her skill with braids was something Banks maintained over the decades, and in fall 2019 she started her business, named in honor of her late beloved grandmother, at 1601 Jackson St.

Operating her own salon was something that seemed far beyond reach for most of Banks' life. Her father died when she was young, and in second grade she was in the car when her mother got pulled over and was taken into police custody. Banks, along with her siblings, entered the foster care system. While the children were largely separated, Banks and her twin sister were able to stay together.