Despite injury, La Crosse couple continue quest to hike entire Appalachian Trail

More than three years ago, La Crosse couple Tom and Chris Brown set out to hike the entire Appalachian Trail as part of a retirement bucket list goal.

At more than 2,000 miles long, the Appalachian Trail spans across 14 states along the Eastern part of the United States. While some hikers complete the trail in a few months, Tom and Chris chose to break it into bigger sections so they could spend more time with their children and grandchildren, completing around 450 miles a year over the course of five years.

The couple passed the midpoint of their journey in 2021, but after experiencing an injury earlier this spring, the couple had to restructure their plan for completing the bucket list goal. While on the trail in April, Tom tore and severed the Achilles tendon in his ankle, requiring surgery to repair.

Despite this serious injury, the couple is still hoping to complete the Appalachian Trail, even if it means stretching their five year plan. Tom and Chris planned to complete the trail in 2023, but are now looking into 2024.

“It’s a slow, slow recovery on something like that, and it’s our every intent to go back and walk on the trail,” Tom said.

The couple began hiking the trail in Georgia in 2019, progressing through North Carolina, Tennessee and New York along the way. Tom and Chris planned to hike for eight weeks this spring, but were only able to complete around 230 miles before Tom’s injury in April.

The couple attempted to continue their travels, but chose to pull of the trail after receiving medical advice from a doctor, Tom said.

“It was just really, really irritating and sore walking with a limp so we tried to keep going as far as we could,” Tom said. “We tried to try to go farther even after it was injured, not knowing it was as bad as it was.”

Chris said it was “scary” and “confusing” dealing with an injury on the Appalachian Trail, while not fully understanding the severity of the situation.

“Tom is a hard charger, so he just wanted to keep going and keep putting on the miles and and I could see how much it was hurting him, it was very confusing for a while,” Chris said.

Tom, who is back in La Crosse with Chris recovering after the surgery, said it was hard adjusting back to life off the trail while treating an injury.

“It was very depressing because next year would be our last year for our five year plan,” Tom said. “We were right on track to achieving that.”

After years of hiking across all different types of terrain on the Appalachian Trail, Tom and Chris said they are no stranger to injury and pushing through pain. Dealing with the elements, especially the cold and rain, is just another part of the journey as well, they said.

Injuries are very common for all hikers, Chris and Tom said. More than 60% of the hikers who set out to complete the Appalachian Trail, fail to do so because of illness or injury, according to The Trek.

“We’ve had lost toenails and blisters and sore feet and all that in the past, but we were always able to push through it. But this was one that was impossible,” Tom said in reference to his injury.

Although the couple is delaying their completion of the trail, Chris said they enjoyed other experiences along the way. Highlights from their travels this year include spending Easter Sunday in the snow, seeing coyote tracks and hiking over Mount Greylock, the highest point in Massachusetts.

“Another reason I like to walk the trail is the camaraderie,” Chris said. “You meet other people on the trail and they’re kind of going through the same misery, it’s exhausting to walk 12 to 14 miles a day. You can share that with them and and you hear about their stories. It’s really enjoyable to have that camaraderie, hikers are a community.”