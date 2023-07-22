If you thought Lyme disease was the only tick-borne illness you had to watch out for, then you’ve likely never heard of Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Despite what the name implies, RMSF is present in and around Wisconsin, and although contracting it is rare, the severity of the illness when infected could lead to devastating consequences.

According to Gundersen Health System infection preventionist Megan Meller, 25% of cases of RMSP are fatal – which is higher than average compared with other tick-borne illnesses. A key indicator of a possible infection is the abrupt onset of a fever.

“You go from feeling okay to all of sudden having a high fever, so that’s really key that something’s not right,” Meller said. “Usually when you have a high fever, it’s important to have that looked at.”

Other symptoms are more nonspecific and include a headache, chills, fatigue and aching joints. Though on their own, they may not amount to anything of concern, together, they could be an indication of RMSF. However, Meller points out that those same symptoms may be signs of other more treatable diseases, and that’s a good thing. That’s why it’s important to be seen to find out what you’re dealing with.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is spread specifically by the lone star tick, which is beginning to appear with greater frequency in Wisconsin. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lone star ticks are very aggressive and will frequently bite humans – with the greatest risk in early spring through late fall. Females are distinguished by a white dot – the lone star – on their backs.

“We want to make sure that residents are aware that, while rare, we are starting to see, due to migration, those specific ticks that carry it (RMSF) around,” Meller said.

With any tick, regardless of species, the best way to prevent contracting whatever disease it carries is to prevent them from biting you. The approach, Meller said, is multilayered. First, spraying an insecticide with DEET as an important step. If you’ll be out in wooded areas or in long grasses, wear long pants, and make sure to tuck the bottoms into socks. Also, tuck your shirt in. That’ll give ticks fewer entrances onto your skin.

Lastly, once you’re back indoors, do a thorough tick check to make sure none found their way in – especially the small ones, which are harder to see and feel. Behind your knees, in your elbows, around your pant line and in your underarms are common places to look. Meller also suggests running your hands through your hair to shake any stray ones out.

“We don’t have a Wisconsin summer without ticks and mosquitos, so just take a couple preventative steps and have a fun summer,” Meller said.

To learn more about how to properly remove a tick if you find one on yourself, go to https://www.gundersenhealth.org/health-wellness/be-well/how-to-remove-an-embedded-tick.