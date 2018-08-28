One might expect the American flag poised alongside a military tank at the entrance to Veterans Freedom Park to be flying at half-staff in tribute to the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.
But the flag was at full height, although hanging limply on a windless, humid morning Tuesday.
That flag was not alone, with others hoisted to the top including those at the U.S. Post Office in downtown La Crosse, outside the La Crosse Center, at the Visitors and Convention Bureau in Riverside Park, at the statue of the lacrosse players at the city’s north entrance and several others noticed in a random, unscientific survey during an early-morning drive through town.
Among those flying at half-staff were at Perkins restaurant at 1411 Rose St. in La Crosse, adhering to the chain’s longtime patriotic symbol of enormous flags at each restaurant — lowered whenever it is deemed appropriate to honor a fallen dignitary or hero, or for a particular occasion.
Also at half-staff at 8 a.m. were those at La Crosse City Hall, Logistics Health Inc. at 328 Front St. in La Crosse, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s Three Rivers House at 724 Main St. in La Crosse, La Crosse Public Library at 800 Main St., Riverside Park, the Radisson Hotel at 200 Harborview Plaza in La Crosse and State Bank Financial at 401 Main St. in La Crosse.
La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department crews were out today lowering the flags on city property, as they already had at Riverside Park, Grandad Bluff and other major sites, said department director Steve Carlyon.
Although Veterans Freedom Park isn’t under the city’s jurisdiction, Carlyon said he would have a crew swing by to lower that flag if members of the American Legion hadn’t been able to.
“The flag means a lot to me — I’m a veteran,” Carlyon said. “And McCain was an exceptional military hero.”
Flag-lowering pivots on state and federal proclamations, he said, and the federal one in effect to honor McCain covers commercial flags as well as governmental.
Gov. Scott Walker issued an executive order Sunday morning that all state of Wisconsin and U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for just that day in honor of McCain, the Republican who many consider a hero for his service during the Vietnam War.
An aviator, McCain was shot down and was a prisoner of war who refused a Viet Cong offer to release him because of his family’s military pedigree — insisting that he would have been used as a propaganda tool.
President Donald Trump stirred controversy Sunday, after the White House flag was lowered to half-staff Saturday but hoisted to the top of the pole Sunday.
After facing widespread bipartisan criticism and chiding from his own staffers for not following the tradition of ordering U.S. flags lowered until dignitaries such as McCain are buried, Trump relented late Monday and issued a statement.
“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said.
During a meeting with evangelical religious denomination supporters Monday evening, Trump said, “We very much appreciate everything that Senator McCain has done for our country.”
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
President Eisenhower issued a proclamation in 1954 for guidelines on flying flags at half staff. For a US Senator, the proclamation instructs that flags be lowered on the day of his/her death and the day after.
America"s changed in many ways since the corrupt ,criminal Trump administration
and with it ,the departure of respect and appreciation, for America"s authority.
The hysteric : "Lock her up" and "USA" chants at the Trump Nazi rallies, really didn"t mean anything.
What a worthless article. Good old La Crosse “Fishwrap” stirs the pot with this bias anti Trump garbage. John McCain would be the first to say move on. This paper is pathetic. I get it for the puzzles. No more. Time to drop this rag.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.