Developers unveil plan to transform former Kmart site into neighborhood hangout 'Copper Rocks'

The redevelopment of La Crosse's former Kmart site became more of a reality after the site's new name — "Copper Rocks" — was unveiled at an open house Wednesday.

Developers with Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions presented their preliminary plans to community members, which included early architectural renderings of the redevelopment and vision boards of amenities.

Last spring Three Sixty announced it had entered into a development agreement and would be embracing the community's assistance to redevelop the long-vacant space. Kmart closed its doors in 2017 and no one has called it home since.

At the time, developers hadn't made any design plans, but things are beginning to move along now.

The space will be community-focused and include housing and storefronts, and an integral green corridor running through its center. It will feel like "a place you want to hang out," one official said.

It's been eight months since the community last gathered to hear about the redevelopment, and those leading the charge are keeping their promise of staying engaged with neighbors.

And the team behind the project has been taking their time to carefully consider each detail.

"Our concern was more focused on getting this right," said Three Sixty's Jeremy Novak. "We're not going to get a do-over once this is done, so we want to make sure we're intentionally walking through this path, bringing a lot of smart people together at the table to consider how to do this the right way."

But officials said they still have an "ambitious" timeline and hope to break ground this summer.

An idea at sunset

Renaming the site took some creative thinking and started with about 60 possibilities, Marvin Wanders of Three Sixty said.

But the bluffs that tower behind the site kept emerging as an important theme, though there's no shortage of names in the city that already include "bluff" or "coulee."

Something the team heard from neighbors, though, was how unique the bluffs looked at sunset.

"Finally we decided, individually, to go out to the parking lot and park and watch the sun set on the bluff. Just to really hone in on what it was that the community appreciates about that," Wanders said.

That's when they settled on Copper Rocks.

"Because when the sun is setting and it's going down, you will notice this glow, this hue of copper off of the tops of the bluffs," Wanders said.

Several different logos and branding packages were created for the new name, and at Wednesday's meeting the community was able to vote on the final three options.

"I like it," said Rebecca Holman, a La Crosse resident who attended the meeting with her husband, Logan Holman.

"Our friend actually lives where she can see the specific bluffs they're talking about, and countless nights we've been in her yard and just watched it turn this bright, pinkish red," Rebecca said. "I think it's very fitting."

The details

The four themes developers are using to guide the project are sustainability, housing, community amenities and being people-focused.

The former Kmart building will be demolished to make room for the site's transformation.

Early renderings of Copper Rocks include three large buildings that would line the higher-traffic side of the property along Losey Boulevard and State Road.

These are likely to include a mix of housing and community spaces.

On the more neighborhood-facing side, though, the facilities will be softer and will be about three stories tall with a townhome facade that looks more like the homes they're next to.

The site will include intentional access for the neighborhood with an emphasis on being a walkable destination.

Developers envision including welcoming features such as hammocks, play areas, gathering and communal spaces, community fire pits, prominent gateways and nature-inspired materials.

Sustainability will shine through in things such as its building materials or using fruit trees or edible shrubs for landscaping.

About 60 people attended Wednesday's meeting and community members were able to fill out comment cards to continue giving feedback.

"One thing that always happens in our community," Wanders said, "is people show up."

As a next step, developers will take that feedback and fine tune the remaining details. They said to expect an update in the next month.

This story will be updated.

