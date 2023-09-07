The La Crosse Area Development Corp. recently completed a new mural in the entrance of the Coulee Region Business Center at 1100 Kane St. LADCO partnered with local UW-La Crosse art student Evelyn Van Ess this summer to create a mural celebrating the benefits of our area’s small businesses – including current and former CRBC entrepreneurs.

Evelyn Van Ess spent the summer working to create a mural representing the area’s local small businesses and featuring startups located within the CRBC.

“The new mural at the Coulee Region Business Center is a beautiful and vibrant reminder of how important small businesses are to our local economy,” said Tim Kabat, LADCO’s executive director. Evelyn stated that “the beauty of our area and the iconic businesses here was an important inspiration for my work at the center.”

The mural is available for the public to view 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.