Monkeypox

DHS expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility, local clinics will have supply

More individuals are now eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, following the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' adjustment to the criteria.

Persons who are known close contacts, presumed contacts more likely to be exposed to the disease and those with increased risk of contracting monkeypox in the future are qualified for the vaccine.

Examples include persons who work in laboratories handling monkeypox samples or conducting testing; some persons with HIV; those who attended an event with a person positive for the virus; and gay, bisexual or trans men, trans women, gender non-conforming/non-binary people or men who have sex with men who have had multiple sexual partners within the last two weeks.

“Expanding who is eligible to get vaccinated against monkeypox is a critical step in preventing further spread of disease," said Karen Timberlake, DHS secretary-designee.

As part of the national response to the monkeypox outbreak, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had as of Sept. 2 allocated 1.09 million vials of the Jynneos vaccine — which can be divided into multiple doses — with over 772,000 shipped. Wisconsin has been allocated 5,614 vials, with 3,854 shipped. 

As of Sept. 6, the CDC had recorded 20,733 cases of monkeypox in the U.S. — the most of any country.

"Just like we've had more cases and more deaths from COVID than any other nation, we have more cases of monkeypox than any other nation," Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland said in a Sept. 1 briefing. "There's a trend here, and Americans wrongly assume that they are somehow magically protected against these diseases, and they are not."

DHS puts Wisconsin's monkeypox case number at 63. Persons of any age, gender identity or sexuality can contract the virus, though the vast majority of cases have been among men, who account for nearly 98% of Wisconsin infections. Individuals of color are also disproportionately impacted, accounting for over half of cases statewide. 

Case rates have begun to slow after a rapid increase from late May through mid August, with the World Health Organization reporting a 16% decrease in global case during the week of Aug. 22 to 28. The U.S. saw an approximately 23% decline in the seven-day case average in late August.

"It is encouraging to see that the rate of new monkeypox infections is slowing," Timberlake said.

There are currently 58 sites in the state administering the monkeypox vaccine. Gundersen Health System confirmed the vaccine will be available at its Onalaska clinic. A Mayo Clinic Health System spokesperson stated its locations will have a small initial supply of the vaccine and those who qualify will be contacted by Mayo. The La Crosse County Health Department can also assist qualifying individuals in obtaining the vaccine.

In an effort to address vaccine inequity — only 22% of vaccine doses given in Wisconsin were to those self identified as non-white — DHS is urging vaccinators to collaborate with organizations to help identify those in need of the vaccine and to help them access it. Expanding vaccine eligibility criteria, DHS says, "is an important step to take to make it easier for those who want to protect themselves against monkeypox to get vaccinated."

Persons with a monkeypox exposure are advised to speak to their healthcare provider or local health department to help obtain the vaccine, if eligible.

Individuals experiencing monkeypox symptoms — including new rash, sores, fever, chills or swollen lymph nodes — should be tested, with both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System able to administer tests. Until testing has been concluded, or if confirmed positive, persons should not have skin to skin contact with others, including cuddling, kissing or sexual activity, and avoid sharing bedding or utensils. Those diagnosed should isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved, scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of skin has formed.

For more information, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/monkeypox/vaccine.htm.

The first significant change to COVID-19 vaccines since their rollout came this week as the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 boosters aimed at the omicron variants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also signed off on the recommendation, clearing the way for the new COVID-19 booster to be administered.

The new boosters are bivalent vaccines, meaning they target more than one strain of the virus. The new formulation targets the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants, in addition to the original coronavirus strain. BA.5 is responsible for nearly 90% of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

The Pfizer bivalent booster is approved for people 12 and up if they have already received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and it has been at least two months since their last vaccine dose. The Moderna bivalent booster is available on the same timeline to people 18 and up.

"This booster recommendation is in anticipation that there will be yet another surge as college students, grade school and high school students are gathering back together," explains Dr. Gregory Poland, head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. "We're also preparing for cooler weather, meaning more indoor activities, family gatherings and the holidays — often without masks, unfortunately. We still need to take COVID seriously."

Another big concern for vaccine experts is the upcoming flu season. The Southern Hemisphere is often an indicator of what's to come for the U.S. Australia's flu season exceeded its five-year average, particularly affecting children under age 5, according to a recent report.

Experts worry that the relaxing of masking and social distancing recommendations that were in place for COVID-19 purposes the past two winters will be a factor. These measures also protected people from the flu.

"When cold weather moves us indoors, a high viral circulation occurs in schools and other indoor settings. I think we are very likely to see a bad flu year," says Dr. Poland. "Now I know we've been predicting that for two years, but for the most part, people wore masks and it didn't happen. I don't think that'll be the case this year. People are not wearing masks, and we are very likely to get hit hard by influenza."

On the Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Dr. Poland discusses the latest COVID-19 news and touches on other news, including monkeypox, polio and the upcoming flu season.

___________________________________________

For the safety of its patients, staff and visitors, Mayo Clinic has strict masking policies in place. Anyone shown without a mask was either recorded prior to COVID-19 or recorded in a nonpatient-care area where social distancing and other safety protocols were followed.

Dr. Poland is the chair of a Safety Evaluation Committee for novel investigational vaccine trials being conducted by Merck Research Laboratories. Dr. Poland gives consultative advice to AiZtech; AstraZeneca UK Limited; Eli Lilly and Company; Emergent Biosolutions; Exelixis, Inc.; Genevant Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline; Janssen Global Services, LLC; Medicago USA; Merck & Co. Inc.; Moderna; Novavax; Pfizer-BNT; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Syneos Health; Valneva and Vyriad. Dr. Poland holds patents related to vaccinia, influenza, and measles peptide vaccines. Dr. Poland has received grant funding from ICW Ventures for preclinical studies on a peptide-based COVID-19 vaccine. These activities have been reviewed by the Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest Review Board and are conducted in compliance with Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest policies. This research has been reviewed by the Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest Review Board and was conducted in compliance with Mayo Clinic Conflict of Interest policies.

For more information and all your COVID-19 coverage, go to the Mayo Clinic News Network and mayoclinic.org.

Learn more about tracking COVID-19 and COVID-19 trends.
