DHS, local hospitals issue warning as omicron infections, hospitalizations rise

The omicron variant has overtaken delta as the most dominant strain of the coronavirus nationwide, spiking from comprising just a few percent of cases to 70%.

With infection rates still very high across the state and hospitals overwhelmed by patient loads, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local hospitals are issuing a call to action for residents: Get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested and mask up.

DHS on Monday shared a public health advisory, stating with omicron present in Wisconsin -- 29 cases have been sequenced thus far -- a "rapid increase" in disease activity is anticipated in the coming weeks.

"There is a serious risk that continued, increased numbers of COVID-19 cases will overwhelm an already strained health care system, leading to dangerous situations where patients experiencing medical emergencies may not be able to receive immediate, adequate, life-saving attention and care due to lack of hospital capacity," the release states.

Gov. Tony Evers stressed the importance of vaccination, including booster doses, calling inoculation a "critically important" mitigation strategy for halting surges in hospitalizations and deaths.

"Please get the vaccine, continue following public health best practices, and do your part to help slow the spread of the omicron variant," Evers implored.

With the holiday season in swing, DHS secretary designee Karen Timberlake also asks individuals to wear face coverings in the presence of non-household members, stay home when feeling ill or a if a close contact of a COVID patient, keep gatherings small and get tested before interacting with others.

Gundersen Health System Tuesday stated the community is facing a "dire situation" as Gundersen hospitals remain at near or full capacity. On a daily basis, Gundersen sites are caring for 40 to 50 COVID patients, the majority at the La Crosse hospital. Around 80% of those patients are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gundersen has provided inpatient care for around 2,000 COVID patients, including 1,200 in the last 12 months and 850 since July. The CDC is reporting over 125,000 new infections a day nationwide, and some 1,000 daily deaths. The extremely contagious omicron will only heighten those numbers

"To protect yourself and others against omicron, the best defense is to receive the maximum number of vaccine doses allowable for your age and risk group," Gundersen says.

Mayo Clinic Health System warns "COVID-19 continues to be a public health threat," noting that across its regional facilities "in recent weeks we have seen increases in the number of COVID-19 patients needing care and that number is expected to remain elevated."

At Mayo's Rochester hospital, around 80 to 100 COVID patients are being treated per day, and in Southwest Wisconsin locations, including La Crosse, around 18 COVID patients are cared for on a daily basis.

"As with other hospitals, ICUs at Mayo Clinic hospitals continue to be full," a Mayo spokesperson told the Tribune. "ICU numbers fluctuate from day to day, but there has been an upward trend in the COVID-19 ICU census. Of the patients infected with COVID-19 who have been in the ICU over the past few weeks, the number of unvaccinated patients is five to six times higher than vaccinated patients."

Mayo reiterates that in order to reduce infectious spread, and prevent the virus from mutating into even more dangerous strains of the disease, vaccination, boosters, distancing and hand washing remain crucial.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

