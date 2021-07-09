DHS officials stress state could see another case spike unless COVID-19 vaccination increases

DHS officials reiterated the importance of vaccination during a Friday briefing, stressing COVID-19 is an "ever present threat."
In Wisconsin, cases remain relatively low, with a seven-day average of 91 cases and two deaths per day and 47.9% of residents fully vaccinated. However, the Delta variant has led to rapid rises in positives in other states, including in the Midwest, and with 83 confirmed cases of Delta in the state there remains a risk of quick spread in Wisconsin.
La Crosse County, where 54.2% have completed the vaccine series, has one confirmed Delta case.
"There is no reason to believe Wisconsin is any different and the variant won't take off," says Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS Deputy Secretary. The likelihood of spread among counties and towns with lower vaccination rates, she iterates, is high.
"What we see everywhere else is going to come to our backyard," Willems Van Dijk says.
The Delta variant, which is more transmissible and can cause more severe illness, is not deterred by previous COVID infection, Willems Van Dijk stresses, and Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, notes "this new variant is less forgiving."
Vaccine protection against Delta is less than for the Alpha strain, with early studies showing anywhere from 65 to 93% effectiveness against the breakthrough disease rather than around 95% against Alpha.
Willems Van Dijk says if vaccination rates don't increase and more strains develop, "We could have a variant emerge that isn't as sensitive to the vaccines that we have."
Willems Van Dijk and Westergaard believe there are individuals who haven't been vaccinated who are still willing to do so, with hurdles including the locations the shots are provided at, having questions for their provider or waiting for full FDA approval for the available vaccines stateside -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- which currently have emergency use authorization.
"I think we are very much on a path to continue to use a variety of methods to encourage people to get vaccinated," Willems Van Dijk says. Offering vaccines at primary care clinics, where patients are likely to have clinicians they trust, is one such tactic.
"We've heard from a lot of people waiting for the vaccines to be fully licensed. The FDA is continuing to do the important scientific work to evaluate these vaccines for licensure," she says. "I strongly believe when that decision is made in the coming months it will provide a new level of reassurance."
The overarching message from Willems Van Dijk is "Please get vaccinated -- do it now and make sure your friends and family get vaccinated too...If you know people who are hesitant please have those encouraging conversations. Protect yourself, your family and friends, your community, your state by getting vaccinated."
