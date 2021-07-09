DHS officials stress state could see another case spike unless COVID-19 vaccination increases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Willems Van Dijk says if vaccination rates don't increase and more strains develop, "We could have a variant emerge that isn't as sensitive to the vaccines that we have."

Willems Van Dijk and Westergaard believe there are individuals who haven't been vaccinated who are still willing to do so, with hurdles including the locations the shots are provided at, having questions for their provider or waiting for full FDA approval for the available vaccines stateside -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson -- which currently have emergency use authorization.

"I think we are very much on a path to continue to use a variety of methods to encourage people to get vaccinated," Willems Van Dijk says. Offering vaccines at primary care clinics, where patients are likely to have clinicians they trust, is one such tactic.

"We've heard from a lot of people waiting for the vaccines to be fully licensed. The FDA is continuing to do the important scientific work to evaluate these vaccines for licensure," she says. "I strongly believe when that decision is made in the coming months it will provide a new level of reassurance."