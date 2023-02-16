The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is looking to crack down on underage tobacco sales.

Last week, DHS launched the Tobacco 21 public education campaign to address vendor noncompliance of the minimum age for nicotine and tobacco purchases.

In December 2019, the legal age was increased from 18 to 21. With the coronavirus emerging around the same time, the change became somewhat lost in the news cycle and the statewide retailer inspection program was disrupted.

"President Trump signed it into federal law and it started right away. I think that caught a lot of people kind of by surprise and then we were basically in the pandemic, and so a lot of things kind of didn't work the way they normally do," says immunologist and allergist Dr. Todd Mahr of Gundersen Health System. "And I'm not sure that message got across as well as it could."

Adds Mahr, "Everybody's short on staff everywhere. Retailers have had a lot of turnover, so the education they might have done in 2020 -- all those workers may be gone."

While 2019 sales to underage persons were around 5.5%, per Synar surveys, in 2021 the rate reached 14.1% and in 2022 was still elevated at 11.9%.

The campaign, directed at both retailers and the public, includes TV and web ads, social media posts and in-store signage. The messaging is not meant to be "punitive," says Mahr, but rather a notification or reminder that "there's a law, follow the law."

DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge in a Feb. 8 release stated, "We thank the majority of Wisconsin retailers who comply with federal law and do their part to prevent underage tobacco and vape use, but we’re still very concerned by the high rate of noncompliance.”

According to Standridge, nearly 7,900 Wisconsin residents die annually due to preventable tobacco related causes, and per Truth Initiative statewide in 2020 15.5% of adults smoked cigarettes. In 2019, 5.7% of high school students had smoked cigarettes and 20.6% had vaped at least once in a 30-day period. Raising the legal purchase age is a measure to help prevent teens from trying nicotine and becoming addicted in the first place.

"The problem is the kids start early a lot of times and they'll continue...if they have easy access to it," says Mahr. "We want to make sure that they understand that. (They need to) go into it with eyes wide-open and understand the harmful effects of smoking."

IN PHOTOS & VIDEOS: A look back on January in the Coulee Region