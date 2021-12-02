DHS warns hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases rise, deaths nearing 9,100

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday warned residents hospitals statewide are being stressed to capacity, with some patients needing to seek care out of town as COVID cases rise.

During a briefing, Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health, noted 20% or more of patients in some facilities are COVID patients, and at a hospital in Green Bay 28 patients, including those suffering stroke, had to be turned away in a single day due to lack of capacity, with those families needing to travel hundreds of miles to find treatment.

"This wouldn't happen if we had the staff and beds available (that were) being occupied by COVID patients," Rai says, noting, "A bed is not just a bed in healthcare -- it's a room, nurses, CNAs, EMS staff and physicians... COVID 19 patients are extremely labor-intensive. One COVID patient may take up to three beds (worth of care)."

Hospitalizations are growing statewide, according to DHS, including in the Western Region, which experienced 25% growth during the two week period ending Nov. 30. During that time, across Wisconsin 67.9% of hospitals had their ICU's at peak capacity, with 91.7% of beds in use and 95.5% of ICU beds filled. As of Dec. 1, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,406 COVID inpatients, with 408 in the ICU.

State Data, says DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, Department of Health Services, shows unvaccinated individuals are nine times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID.

"With so many hospitals and healthcare workers already stressed caring for COVID patients, it becomes increasingly difficult to treat patients who need to come in for other reasons. We want you to seek medical care when you need it, so please do your part and get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu so that we can protect our healthcare workers and preserve space in our hospitals," Timberlake said.

DHS, Timberlake says, is consistently surveying hospital capacity and sending support staff to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities around the state as needed, in addition to ensuring equitable access to monoclonal antibodies. Outbreaks at nursing homes can exacerbate a shortage of hospital beds, with staff needing to quarantine, wings being closed down or residents suffering severe symptoms.

Hospital vaccine mandates, DHS says, have not had a significant impact on staffing, with Rai stating "only a handful" of the staff at the hospital he oversees had left due to inoculation requirements. Rather, spiking infection rates are leaving facilities stretched thin, with hospitals competing for the same limited number of qualified care staff.

"It's the extra 20% of staff (needed for COVID patients) that is really stressing us," Rai says. "The mandate may have caused a handful of people to leave our organization, but that's not what's breeding the issue."

"The overwhelming majority if not all of (our hospitals) have adopted a (vaccine) requirement at this point and we are very appreciative," Timberlake noted. "We know that those kinds of policies do work to promote vaccination and we know vaccination is the most important way we can prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Severe disease continues to be prevalent in the state, and Wisconsin reached its highest daily hospitalization rate on Nov. 30, with 688 inpatients. The previous high was 638 on Nov. 18, 2020.

"We are also hearing from hospitals that due to the delta variant patients are a bit sicker when they come into the hospital. They are also younger than last year...and they are staying in the hospital longer," Timberlake noted.

In 2020, the older and elderly population accounted for the greatest number of hospitalizations, but with that demographic boasting the highest inoculation rates infections are now hitting those middle age and under who haven't gotten their vaccine. Infections are also increasing among youth and tweens. A month ago approval was given for those 5 and older to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine. While those 12-17 became eligible for the shots last May, less than half have had both doses.

Timberlake stresses the need for everyone to take responsibility for their health and that of others by getting vaccinated if eligible, including booster doses, masking, handwashing and distancing. Daily case rates, Timberlake says, are at "numbers we haven't seen since last December," and on Wednesday nearly 5,100 new infections were confirmed, for a seven day average of over 3,000. Deaths have reached 9,093, with 17 on Wednesday alone.

"This has been a long battle for us in healthcare," Rai says. "It has been exhausting and has created at times a sense of frustration -- when are we going to be able to move past this because it's not now. From a hospital perspective, we are overwhelmed but we will continue to fight the fight."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

