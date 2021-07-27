DHS warns of Delta variant, CDC now advises masking among vaccinated in high transmission areas

Wisconsin is up to 147 confirmed cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, the strain now responsible for 83% of new cases nationwide.
Due to rapid spread of the highly contagious, more severe variant, the CDC on Tuesday changed its guidance that vaccinated individuals need not wear masks in most settings, and is now advising even fully inoculated persons use face coverings if they live in areas with high transmission rates. In addition, it is recommended that all teachers, students and staff in schools mask.
Dr. Melanie Swift of Mayo Clinic says "The situation with the Delta variant can't really be overstated at this point. We are really at a pivotal moment in the pandemic right now," and reminds those hesitant to get their shots that severe side effects to the vaccines are extremely rare.
In regards a small number of reports of blood clotting and myocarditis associated with the vaccines, Swift notes, "There have been a couple of more serious adverse events that were so rare that they didn't occur in those large clinical trials of more than 40,000 people. When we're talking about things that are so rare it's a few in a million, you can't detect those, even in very large clinical trials. We have these really robust surveillance systems to detect more rare problems, and we have detected a few of those now.
"I would say it is still safe, and I recommend that everyone be vaccinated, even with these rare conditions that have been found to be associated with the vaccines because the risks far outweigh the benefits of vaccination."
"In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19. This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations."
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director
"We are seeing an increase in cases right now we are going to continue to watch that very closely. We want to encourage people to get vaccinated so we can reduce the number of cases we see in this wave of illness."Traci DeSalvo, director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Disease