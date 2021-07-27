DHS warns of Delta variant, CDC now advises masking among vaccinated in high transmission areas

Dr. Melanie Swift of Mayo Clinic says "The situation with the Delta variant can't really be overstated at this point. We are really at a pivotal moment in the pandemic right now," and reminds those hesitant to get their shots that severe side effects to the vaccines are extremely rare.

In regards a small number of reports of blood clotting and myocarditis associated with the vaccines, Swift notes, "There have been a couple of more serious adverse events that were so rare that they didn't occur in those large clinical trials of more than 40,000 people. When we're talking about things that are so rare it's a few in a million, you can't detect those, even in very large clinical trials. We have these really robust surveillance systems to detect more rare problems, and we have detected a few of those now.