DHS warns of Delta variant, CDC now advises masking among vaccinated in high transmission areas
DHS warns of Delta variant, CDC now advises masking among vaccinated in high transmission areas

Virus Outbreak Congress

Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, left, and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attend a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Tuesday in Washington. 

 STEFANI REYNOLDS, THE NEW YORK TIMES

Wisconsin is up to 147 confirmed cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, the strain now responsible for 83% of new cases nationwide.

Due to rapid spread of the highly contagious, more severe variant, the CDC on Tuesday changed its guidance that vaccinated individuals need not wear masks in most settings, and is now advising even fully inoculated persons use face coverings if they live in areas with high transmission rates. In addition, it is recommended that all teachers, students and staff in schools mask. 

"In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations."
 
Wisconsin case rates remain lower than many states but are on the rise, with a seven day percent positive of 4.6. One month ago, the rate was 0.8. At peak in November, the rate was 17.5. La Crosse County is currently categorized as having medium virus activity, per DHS, while the state as a whole is ranked moderately high.
 
"We are seeing an increase in cases right now we are going to continue to watch that very closely," Traci DeSalvo, director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Disease, said in a press call Tuesday afternoon. "We want to encourage people to get vaccinated so we can reduce the number of cases we see in this wave of illness." 
 

DeSalvo noted there is chance vaccinated persons can contract the virus, though it is far less likely and cases are milder. Walensky earlier this month stated 99.5% of recent deaths from COVID-19 nationwide were among the unvaccinated, as were 97% of hospitalizations. The CDC on its website states as of July 19 over 161 million people in the U.S. had been fully vaccinated, and the agency had received 5,914 reports of vaccinated patients with breakthrough infections who were hospitalized or died.
 
A study out of the U.K. has found the mRNA vaccines -- Pfizer and Moderna -- prevent 80% of breakthrough infections, and have 90% protection against severe disease. 
 
"Vaccine breakthrough cases occur in only a small percentage of vaccinated people," the CDC says. "To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in the case demographics or vaccine characteristics among people with reported vaccine breakthrough infections."
 
As of Tuesday 49.1% of Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, just under the national rate of 49.2%. Delta is of particular danger in low incoculation areas, and over 70% of the population needs to have completed their shots to reach herd immunity.
 
"We're concerned to see a rise in case numbers and we're seeing a significant portion of those cases in Wisconsin in the Delta variant," DeSalvo says. "The vaccines that we have for COVID-19 are safe and effective against the Delta and other strains that are circulating. It's so important for people to go and get their vaccine and do their part to help us to slow the spread and protect themselves and their communities."

Dr. Melanie Swift of Mayo Clinic says "The situation with the Delta variant can't really be overstated at this point. We are really at a pivotal moment in the pandemic right now," and reminds those hesitant to get their shots that severe side effects to the vaccines are extremely rare.

In regards a small number of reports of blood clotting and myocarditis associated with the vaccines, Swift notes, "There have been a couple of more serious adverse events that were so rare that they didn't occur in those large clinical trials of more than 40,000 people. When we're talking about things that are so rare it's a few in a million, you can't detect those, even in very large clinical trials. We have these really robust surveillance systems to detect more rare problems, and we have detected a few of those now.

"I would say it is still safe, and I recommend that everyone be vaccinated, even with these rare conditions that have been found to be associated with the vaccines because the risks far outweigh the benefits of vaccination."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

"In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19. This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations."

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC director

"We are seeing an increase in cases right now we are going to continue to watch that very closely. We want to encourage people to get vaccinated so we can reduce the number of cases we see in this wave of illness." 
 
Traci DeSalvo, director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Disease 
 
Traci DeSalvo, director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Disease
