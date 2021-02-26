Diabetes management a struggle for some during coronavirus pandemic

It is an unfortunate reality that several key factors in diabetes management -- nutrition, exercise, regular medical appointments, controlling stress -- have become all the more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving those with disease at higher risk of health complications.
Some 34 million people in the U.S. have diabetes, between 90-95% of them Type 2, and while the pandemic has interrupted everyone's lives, this population is among those facing severe consequences from the emotional, financial and physical toll of the coronavirus crisis.
While being diabetic is not believed to increase risk of contracting COVID-19, it can lead to harsher infection, and even those who don't contract the virus are feeling the health impacts of the pandemic.
Diabetes is a condition which requires intensive regulation, and during the pandemic, says Dr. Jane Korducki of Mayo Clinic Health System, "We've seen many are delaying care," making it difficult for providers to identify issues and intervene before they manifest. With heart disease a leading cause of death for diabetics, proper care is essential.
Left unaddressed, "the negative impact compounds," Korducki says.
Mayo has offered patients virtual visit options, allowing them to upload their blood sugar tests online so their doctor can make any necessary medication adjustments, but the hospital has also encouraged individuals to keep their essential in-person appointments. Masking, sanitation and screening protocols are in place at all facilities, and for those feeling isolated, Korducki says even just a visit with your provider can offer a brief opportunity for socialization, and perhaps make patients more comfortable voicing any questions or concerns.
While Mayo has not yet experienced any shortages in diabetes medications, Korducki urges patients "not to wait until the last minute to renew prescriptions," as drug supply may be affected by the pandemic, especially for medications manufactured out of the country and redistributed in the U.S.
As pandemic related job loss or hour reductions may have left some without insurance, patients unable to afford their insulin or medications are urged to consult with their provider or medical assistance programs.
Even prior to the pandemic, notes a November 2020 article from Endocrinology Consultant, "11% to 15% of adults with diabetes did not take their medications as prescribed, with the greatest risk factors being lack of insurance and age greater than 65 years."
For Mike De Yoe, 74, of La Crosse, keeping his appointments with Korducki and access to his medical devices fortunately haven't been issues, but he hasn't gone unimpacted by the pandemic, needing to adjust some of his health routines and battling a case of the coronavirus last fall.
De Yoe was initially diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at age 50, but five years later his body stopped producing insulin, which is classified as Type 1. At present, he is diagnosed as having Type 1.5 diabetes/latent autoimmune diabetes.
De Yoe initially managed the disease using insulin injections and doing finger prick tests several times a day before starting use of an insulin pump a few years later. About five years after that, he started on a continuous glucose monitoring system. The device consists of a sensor with a thin tube which penetrates the skin of the abdomen to take glucose readings from the fluid surrounding the cells of the body.
"It's fairly rigorous," De Yoe says. "You have to pay a lot of attention to it."
Along with medications and devices, food is another element requiring a great deal of attention for diabetics.
A diet low in sugar and highly processed foods, with carbohydrates calculated and tracked, is an essential part of maintaining a steady blood sugar,. However, during the pandemic many have found themselves turning to less nutritious comfort food, snacking more frequently and possibly binge eating, which can cause dangerous blood sugar spikes and weight gain. With the majority of individuals with Type 2 diabetes already overweight, the extra pounds can be of particular concern.
Pandemic related closures of some stores, or supply reduction, have also been an issue for some patients who are finding some of their go-to foods out of stock. And depression can cause individuals to be less motivated to stay on track with their dietary needs.
De Yoe, while slim, says he occasionally has periods of "compulsive" eating, which immediately leads his blood sugar to rise. His wife Carmen prepares healthy meals, and De Yoe counts every carb on his plate, which is likely tedious but highly necessary.
Physical fitness is also crucial to diabetes management, and Korducki notes that with closures of fitness centers or limited open hours some have been sidetracked on their exercise routines. Now in mid-winter, cold and icy weather can make outdoor jogs and walks both less appealing and a safety issue. De Yoe hasn't been able to participate in his regular bi-weekly indoor volleyball games during the pandemic, and while he used to go dancing with Carmen, "That's not happening either."
Walking has become his go-to, with De Yoe praising the local trail systems, and a treadmill serves as his indoor option. Especially when his blood sugar is high, a stint on the treadmill can help lower it. Weather permitting, he enjoys bundling up for excursions with his dog, Skye.
Korducki notes any form of physical activity is beneficial, whether it's doing laps around your house, going up and down the stairs for several minutes, or following fitness videos on YouTube.
While he has long been cognizant and vigilant about his health, the importance hit home profoundly in October when De Yoe contracted COVID-19, likely via community spread. His case was moderate, De Yoe says, with symptoms including shortness of breath, fever and body aches. He was able to avoid hospitalization using an at-home monitoring system from Mayo, which he believes gave him the best chance of recovery.
"I always had this nagging fear that if I got COVID that would be it -- that it would be very, very challenging for me," De Yoe says. "It was a horrible illness. I wouldn't wish it on anyone."
De Yoe and Korducki emphasize the importance of masking, distancing and hand washing for safety and health. Korducki notes those with diabetes who become infected with COVID-19 and experience moderate symptoms may be good candidates for monoclonal antibody infusion treatment, which helps block the virus from invading body cells.
A challenging year all around, De Yoe has discovered some silver linings, finding himself contented by a more relaxed lifestyle and grateful to have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He thanks Korducki and Mayo for helping him through his health battles, saying they "have been really responsive and helpful to me."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.