Diabetes management a struggle for some during coronavirus pandemic

"It's fairly rigorous," De Yoe says. "You have to pay a lot of attention to it."

Along with medications and devices, food is another element requiring a great deal of attention for diabetics.

A diet low in sugar and highly processed foods, with carbohydrates calculated and tracked, is an essential part of maintaining a steady blood sugar,. However, during the pandemic many have found themselves turning to less nutritious comfort food, snacking more frequently and possibly binge eating, which can cause dangerous blood sugar spikes and weight gain. With the majority of individuals with Type 2 diabetes already overweight, the extra pounds can be of particular concern.

Pandemic related closures of some stores, or supply reduction, have also been an issue for some patients who are finding some of their go-to foods out of stock. And depression can cause individuals to be less motivated to stay on track with their dietary needs.

De Yoe, while slim, says he occasionally has periods of "compulsive" eating, which immediately leads his blood sugar to rise. His wife Carmen prepares healthy meals, and De Yoe counts every carb on his plate, which is likely tedious but highly necessary.