Dianne Seyler: Epinal committee says merci

La Crosse/Epinal Exchange committee members want to say Merci Beaucoup to everyone who helped make this year’s annual Wine and Cheese Tasting and Silent auction on March 12 at Le Château a big success.

Attendees enjoyed excellent hors d’oeuvres and wines provided by Le Château. New this year was a wine pull that proved popular.

Donors to the wine pull include Le Château, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Festival, Java Vino, People’s Food Co-op, and Jim and Monique Howe, as well as our committee members.

The list of donors to the Silent Auction includes Active Chiropractic Clinic, Le Château, Coulee Golf Bowl, Red Pines, Pure Harmonie, Cedar Creek Golf Course, Ruthann Benson, Sue Weber, Kathy Mulliner, Margaret Lichter and many committee members.

We sincerely thank them as well as all those who came out to support this annual fundraiser in support of our activities/exchanges with our French sister city. All donations and funds raised help sustain these programs. Merci encore.

Dianne Seyler,

La Crescent, Minn.

Dianne Seyler is chair of the La Crosse/Epinal Cultural Exchange.

