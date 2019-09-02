Saturday morning started with a few raindrops, but that wasn’t going to stop local residents from bringing their furry friends to the Onalaska Aquatic Center for the 14th annual Diggity Dog Dip.
The event, put on as a fundraiser for Diggity Dog Daycare, was a hit again this year. Area residents and their loyal companions came out in large numbers to show their support. The daycare center, which is located on French Island, is home to the biggest outdoor play yard in the state and is a place where people can send their dogs while they go to work or school.
Owner Pat Kuchera, a former radio personality, came up with the idea for the Diggity Dog Dip when he lived out west and would take his own dog to a similar event in his home city. When he came back to the La Crosse area and started his own dog daycare center, he decided that an event like this was absolutely necessary.
Kuchera said of the event, “Obviously it’s a fundraiser, too, but it’s also a fun-raiser.”
La Crosse resident Beth Buswell would have to agree with that sentiment. Buswell brought her beautiful yellow lab, named Blue, to the event on Saturday and could barely contain him long enough to pose for a photo.
She said: “It’s wonderful. I mean very organized, very well done as far as the registration and checking for the licenses and shots and everything. So you really feel your dog is safe here.”
Buswell, who has been a dog owner for 16 years, said that this event is great for dogs to learn and play. She mentioned that Blue seemed to be timid around the water at first, but learned to like it after following other dogs into the water.
That’s what the event is really all about. Pat Kuchera wants this to be a highlight for all of the dogs that come. He sees pets as family and thinks they deserve fun days just like humans do.
He said, “It’s like taking your kid to the fair. This is their (the dogs) fair.”
It sure seemed like a fair. People gathered, talked and enjoyed the company of the dozens of dogs that ran around and swam in the pool.
