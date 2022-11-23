Digital comics and puzzles are back!

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Digital comics, puzzles and columns provided to this website by the Andrews McMeel syndicate are back online after an outage this week. 

According to the company, the outage was due to apparent cybersecurity issues, and their team worked around the clock to restore operations.

You can find these exclusive features for subscribers by accessing the navigation menu, scrolling or swiping to Entertainment, and selecting Comics, Puzzles or Columns.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unfortunate event.

