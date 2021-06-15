Dillon McArdle named Viterbo's Fine Arts Center director

Dillon McArdle has been named the director of the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center effective July 1. He succeeds Michael Ranscht, who became executive director of university relations in 2020.

McArdle has served as the executive director of the Weber Center for the Performing Arts since 2017 and prior to that as the scenic designer and technical director for the La Crosse Community Theatre for more than 10 years. He also has worked as a freelance artist and as a lighting designer and scenic designer at theatres across the Midwest. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatre with an emphasis in technical production and design from Viterbo University in 2006.

“I am incredibly grateful to be given the opportunity to come back to my alma mater as the director of the Fine Arts Center,” said McArdle, who also serves as the vice chair of the La Crosse Arts Board and as a community representative for the La Crosse School District School of Technology and Arts Board of Directors.

“Celebrating its 50th year, the Viterbo Fine Arts Center has helped to shape so many lives through the arts over its storied span. To be part of its next 50 years is a truly wonderful thing for me.”