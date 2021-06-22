Diocese of La Crosse again requiring parish to attend Sunday Mass

The Diocese of La Crosse will again require members of its congregation to attend Sunday Mass and other holy day services, an obligation that was lifted during the pandemic.

The Diocese announced the change Tuesday, and the requirement will resume this weekend, June 26-27. Those with "reasonable cause," such as personal illness or disability, are still excused as they were before the pandemic.

"The Mass is our intimate encounter with Jesus," Bishop William Patrick Callahan said in a statement. "It is with open arms and a grateful heart that we welcome all to respond to the invitation of Jesus to come to him."

The requirement to attend weekly Mass and services held on other holy days was lifted last March during the pandemic, accompanying a number of other COVID-19 protocols.

"Since that time, many Catholics have been returning to Mass as their local conditions allowed," the Diocese said in its announcement.