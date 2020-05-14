Diocese of La Crosse announces 'gradual reopening' of Catholic churches starting May 31

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Catholic churches in La Crosse can begin reopening at a "slow controlled" rate according a statement released Thursday evening by the Diocese of La Crosse.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has required a great sacrifice for the Catholic faithful, restricting worship and active participation," wrote Bishop William Patrick Callahan in the statement.

Starting Sunday, May 31, La Crosse Catholic churches will be allowed to reopen if they have proper safety supplies, have trained non-vulnerable volunteers, and maintain a 25% occupancy that allows for social distancing.

The Diocese also requests that congregationalists refrain from meeting before or after mass on church property and that parishioners who aren't part of the same household should maintain a distance of 6 to 8 feet.

The church will also continue to not require anyone to attend mass, and asks that anyone over 65 or with underlying health conditions still stay home, and that live streaming and televised services should continue if possible.

"No one is required, under the pain of the mortal sin, to attend mass until further notice," Callahan said in a letter to constituents.