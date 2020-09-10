Diocese of La Crosse condemns local priest's message on Democrats

In the aftermath of a video featuring a La Crosse Catholic priest denouncing Democrats, calling them “Godless” and imposters who will go to hell, members of the church are speaking out on the message and calling for civil discourse, including the Diocese of La Crosse.
“His generalization and condemnation of entire groups of people is completely inappropriate and not in keeping with our values or the life of virtue,” the Diocese said in a statement released Wednesday.
On Aug. 30, a far-right media outlet published a video featuring Father James Altman of the St. James the Less Catholic parish in La Crosse, who gave a nearly 10-minute speech denouncing all Democrats who consider themselves practicing Catholics.
“Here’s a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period,” Altman said in the video.
“Their party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic church teaches. So just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform, or face the fires of hell,” he added.
In the video, Altman also called climate change a hoax, and called Planned Parenthood “the most racist organization on the face of this planet,” saying it was founded to “wipe out Black babies,” among other common right-wing messaging.
The Tribune could not reach Altman for comment.
The Diocese said it would work with the priest privately on the issue, calling the message angry, judgmental and scandalous, and would only consider stronger penalties if the issue persisted.
“Most people expect a decisive move from me, one way or another. Many suggest immediate penalties that will utterly silence him; others call for complete and unwavering support of his views,” the statement from the Diocese said. “Canonical penalties are not far away if my attempts at fraternal correction do not work.”
Other religious groups, as well as many on social media, have taken to respond to the video.
“Examine the issues. Examine your values. Examine your hearts,” Sister Eileen McKenzie, president of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, said in a statement.
“We are all called to faithful citizenship. It requires discernment, prayer and civil discourse. We invite everyone to move forward in spirit and hope — in goodness — and resist despair and cynicism,” McKenzie said in the statement.
She said FSPA encourages everyone to engage in civil discourse during these unprecedented and challenging times.
“As we prepare ourselves to vote in November, we’re called to form our consciences and participate for the common good. Just as we as FSPA are engaged in studying and understanding the issues — economic justice, migration and care for our common home, to name a few — we encourage all Catholics, everyone, to do the same,” she said.
