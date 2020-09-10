Diocese of La Crosse condemns local priest's message on Democrats

In the video, Altman also called climate change a hoax, and called Planned Parenthood “the most racist organization on the face of this planet,” saying it was founded to “wipe out Black babies,” among other common right-wing messaging.

The Tribune could not reach Altman for comment.

The Diocese said it would work with the priest privately on the issue, calling the message angry, judgmental and scandalous, and would only consider stronger penalties if the issue persisted.

“Most people expect a decisive move from me, one way or another. Many suggest immediate penalties that will utterly silence him; others call for complete and unwavering support of his views,” the statement from the Diocese said. “Canonical penalties are not far away if my attempts at fraternal correction do not work.”

Other religious groups, as well as many on social media, have taken to respond to the video.

“Examine the issues. Examine your values. Examine your hearts,” Sister Eileen McKenzie, president of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, said in a statement.