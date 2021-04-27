DIocese of La Crosse part of AG Kaul's investigation into sexual abuse allegations

"In the Diocese of La Crosse we take the issue of sexual abuse of minors seriously. In order to bring healing and reinforce our commitment to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the Diocese of La Crosse has proactively taken significant steps to ensure accountability in the processes established to review allegations of abuse of minors by clergy in the Diocese," the Diocese said in a statement Tuesday.

According to the Diocese, its procedures for reporting and investigating complaints under the "Protect and Heal" initiative of the Diocese of La Crosse have been re-written to ensure "independence in the process." In addition, the Independent Review Board was reorganized to further include lay persons and a comprehensive review of all clergy files was completed in 2019 by an independent firm.

"We believe that the education, training, prevention and investigation policies and procedures that have been put into place over the past years in the Diocese of La Crosse have dramatically improved the protection of children entrusted into our care," the Diocese says. "Outreach and opportunities of healing for survivors of abuse are growing through pastoral initiatives and support within the local Church."