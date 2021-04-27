DIocese of La Crosse part of AG Kaul's investigation into sexual abuse allegations

Following Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul's announcement last week that a probe would be launched into sexual abuse allegations among members of state Catholic Diocese, representatives from religious orders participated in a meeting Monday to discuss the investigation.
Representatives from five Dioceses, including La Crosse, were part of the meeting led by Kaul, whose office is beginning a statewide examination of all previous cases of sexual abuse by clergy and faith leaders. New reports and allegations of assault are not included in this investigation.
Around 177 priests statewide have been accused. The Milwaukee Journal last week reported it had received a copy of the letter sent to to state Diocese, in which Kaul wrote, "I agree with the many survivors of clergy abuse, and those who support and have advocated for them, that a review by our office is necessary to provide accountability and, ultimately, healing. I hope you will welcome that review."
The Diocese of La Crosse had previously released the names of over two dozen local priests who were credibly accused of child abuse while serving in the Diocese. Several of the accused have died and some were previously dismissed by the Society of Jesus.
Among those accused was a previous president of Viterbo, J. Thomas Finucan, who headed the University from 1970 to 1980. The list of those accused is actively updated when new information is received, investigated and substantiated, per Bishop William Patrick Callahan's commitment to transparency, announced in January 2020.
"In the Diocese of La Crosse we take the issue of sexual abuse of minors seriously. In order to bring healing and reinforce our commitment to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, the Diocese of La Crosse has proactively taken significant steps to ensure accountability in the processes established to review allegations of abuse of minors by clergy in the Diocese," the Diocese said in a statement Tuesday.
According to the Diocese, its procedures for reporting and investigating complaints under the "Protect and Heal" initiative of the Diocese of La Crosse have been re-written to ensure "independence in the process." In addition, the Independent Review Board was reorganized to further include lay persons and a comprehensive review of all clergy files was completed in 2019 by an independent firm.
"We believe that the education, training, prevention and investigation policies and procedures that have been put into place over the past years in the Diocese of La Crosse have dramatically improved the protection of children entrusted into our care," the Diocese says. "Outreach and opportunities of healing for survivors of abuse are growing through pastoral initiatives and support within the local Church."
As part of the investigation, the Diocese will take letters of request for documents and information from Kaul, and assess the statutory authority and confidentiality rights of victims "whose privacy interests could be impaired by a release of sensitive information to a public agency."
