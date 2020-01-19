Diocese of La Crosse releases names of clergy accused of child sexual abuse

The Diocese of La Crosse released the names Saturday of more than two dozen clergy who have faced a substantiated allegation of child sexual abuse.

The diocese said none of the accused are now in public ministry. Many are listed as deceased. The list comes from an independent review of clergy files dating to 1868.

Bishop William Patrick Callahan released a four-minute video and a letter that will be read at Mass this weekend throughout the diocese explaining the release of information.

Callahan said the disclosure of the names of clergy with a substantiated allegation of child sexual abuse “is an important step: The Church must again confess to this evil and pledge our prayers and support to all victims and their families.”

He wrote:

“To all victims and their loved ones, everywhere: I and so many others continue to offer prayers and assistance. I realize that our promise of continued prayer and support may not seem to be enough; for your pain, suffering and anguish will always be a part of you. I am sorry, however, for all you’ve suffered.