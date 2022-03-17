Diocese says 'Anti-LGBTQ' training 'inacurately represented' but staff confirm content

The Diocese of La Crosse is stating the content of its recent "Anti-LGBTQ+ Education" training was misrepresented by the Tribune in a report on Sunday, but did not refute the presentation occurred or the contents of the affiliated literature. In addition, persons in attendance have provided confirmation.

The Tribune last week received a copy of the agenda from multiple sources, including Wisconsin Watch, along with a document announcing the training titled "Diocese of La Crosse Virtual Education Conference to Focus on Anti-LGBTQ+ Education for Teachers, Staff."

Also included were a link to a YouTube video, "Schools & Children: Caught in the Transgender Industry's Web" and three written materials. Cheryl Kaufer was scheduled to present "Catholic: A Patient and Loving Response to the Transgender Question."

An instructor at another school under the umbrella of the Diocese confirmed to the Tribune the training was mandatory for all teachers in Diocese schools. The instructor was in attendance of the virtual session and confirmed the Tribune accurately listed the documents given to staff. An additional person, who teaches at another Diocese-affiliated school and also chose to remain anonymous, too validated the reporting on the training, which they attended.

The literature given to staff included “Male and Female: He Created Them,” which states schools are “facing an educational crisis, especially in the field of affectivity and sexuality,” with curriculum that is opposed to faith and right to reason.

“The disorientation regarding anthropology which is a widespread feature of our cultural landscape has undoubtedly helped to destabilise the family as an institution, bringing with it a tendency to cancel out the differences between men and women, presenting them instead as merely the product of historical and cultural conditioning,” the text says, later noting, “Children enjoy the right” of “continuing to grow up and mature in a correct relationship represented by the masculinity and femininity of a father and a mother and thus preparing for affective maturity.”

Also given to staff, as confirmed by the instructors, was, “A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology,” which claims “increased acceptance of transgender ideology” has led to “rapid rise in the number of persons claiming an identity contrary to their biological sex.” It continues, “Attempts to accommodate such claims already have resulted in tremendous upheavals in our social, legal, and medical systems.

The last document, “Competing Views of the Human Person," compares the dominant secular view and the Catholic view, with the former cited as believing “receiving my identity from another threatens my autonomy,” and the latter proclaiming, “My primary identity is that of a son or daughter of God. That is who I am.”

The first instructor did note that during the presentation respect was emphasized, and the Tribune previously reported that the document "Diocese of La Crosse Virtual Education Conference to Focus on Anti-LGBTQ+ Education for Teachers, Staff" states that violations of civil rights affect the well-being of students and staff, and goes against Aquinas’ anti-bullying and Christian conduct guidelines.

The Diocese, which, along with Aquinas High School, did not respond to requests for comment from the Tribune, in a note to the "Aquinas community" dated March 14, stated no letter was sent by the Diocese to staff or teachers regarding the training, and that Kaufer's presentation was "inaccurately represented."

"While holding to the deposit of Catholic Faith, given through Sacred Scripture and Tradition, the presenter reminded us we are all made in the image and likeness of God. We have immutable dignity given to us by our Creator. People experiencing transgender issues, either personally, in their family or with their friends, need to be listened to and treated lovingly and patiently with accord to each person's dignity.

"We need to walk with students and families who are experiencing transgender questions. A dialogue needs to to be established where we first listen to understand we might journey together in the grace of God and Faith. No person, especially a Catholic School teacher or administrator, should condemn, demean or otherwise bully anyone, particularly a student or family dealing with these questions."

