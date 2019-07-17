As the 29th anniversary of the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act approaches, a grassroots organization focused on inclusivity is celebrating with a series of awareness-raising and connection-making events.
The Disability Action Network, founded in 2017 after a 2014 community challenge summit, is comprised of nine partner organizations that will host No Limits: Ability Awareness Week starting Saturday and concluding July 26, the date President George H.W. Bush signed the ADA into law.
The equal opportunity law "guarantees that people with disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in the mainstream of American life," a mission DAN strives to fulfill.
"DAN hopes to make a difference by creating an inclusive culture that supports people with barriers to live the life they desire," says DAN board member Nate Hundt. "The No Limits Ability Awareness Week is a series of community events that aim to showcase the abilities of people and highlight the enrichment they bring to the community."
DAN, also run by board members Briteny Zeimentz, Jimmy Westland and Mellica Oliver, serves individuals in La Crosse, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Monroe, Jackson and Vernon counties.
Partner organizations include Inclusa, My Choice Family Care, TMG Wisconsin, La Crosse Area Family YMCA Inclusion and Adaptive Department, Independent Living Resources, Aging and Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County, GT Independence, and Charterpoint Wealth Strategies, which will assist with the No Limits Ability Awareness Week activities.
Event sponsors include the Coon Valley Lions Club, Wispact, La Crosse Jaycees, Thrivent Financial and musicians Frank Moore and David Burch.
The week will kick off with a brat barn fundraiser and close with an Ability Awareness Art Reception, with more than 30 showcased pieces created by about two dozen artists and creators with disabilities. Many of the featured artists will be onsite to talk about their works, which include photography, acrylic and digital paintings and sculpture.
No Limits Ability Awareness Week schedule:
- Brat Barn Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Festival Foods Village location. Proceeds will go toward scheduled activities throughout the week.
- Accessible fishing from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chad Erickson Memorial Park. The North American Squirrel Association will supply fishing supplies and no fishing license is needed. Participants will have a chance to win one of 60 fishing poles. Registration is required.
- Loggers Home Game at Copeland Park, gates open 5:30 p.m. Monday. Accessible entrance, parking and seating is available. Registration is required to sit with the DAN group.
- Music from Frank Moore and dinner for purchase from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Dairy Queen in Onalaska. Fifteen percent of sales will benefit Awareness Week activities.
- Miracle League Baseball Game from 5:25 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hauser YMCA Miracle Field. Concessions will be available for purchase.
- Moon Tunes concert with Slow No Wake from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Riverside Park
- Ability Awareness Art Reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 26 at the La Crosse County Administrative Building. The art will remain on display through October and is open to the public for viewing from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To register for accessible fishing or the Loggers game, visit www.facebook.com/DisabilityActionNetwork, email yourdan.info@gmail.com, or call 608-785-3507. For transportation assistance to and from events, contact the ADRC at 608-785-5700.
