The U.S. Small Business Administration encourages businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a disaster loan before the Dec. 17 deadline.
Anyone in the declared counties in Wisconsin with damages caused by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding and landslides from Aug. 17 through Sept. 14 may apply for the disaster recovery loan program.
The disaster declaration covers Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties in Wisconsin which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.
Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Rock, Trempealeau, Waushara and Wood in Wisconsin; Allamakee and Clayton in Iowa; Houston and Winona in Minnesota.
An SBA field office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the basement conference room at 318 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.
To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Dec. 17. The deadline to return economic injury applications is July 18.
