Discover Downtown night planned for students April 7

Downtown Mainstreet has partnered with students from UW-La Crosse Assistant Professor Greg Ormes class to create the first student night in downtown La Crosse, known as Discover Downtown.

The UW-L students have invited Western and Viterbo students and faculty to join in this fun evening of activities. The purpose is to expose students of higher education to the many unique stores, restaurants, coffee shops, music venues, and places to experience that downtown has to offer.

The event runs from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, April 7.

The Historic Trolley will run the following loop from 3:30 pm to 8:30 pm offering students free transportation to downtown:

3:30 pm starts at the UW-L Student Union

3:45 pm stops at the Western Student Union

4 pm drops students off at 5th Avenue and Main Street

4:15 pm stops at the Viterbo Student Union

4:30 pm drops students off at 5th Avenue and Main Street

4:45 pm stops UW-L Student Union and starts the same loop

Once downtown students will have the opportunity to do some or all-of the following. Student IDs area needed for some of the store discounts.

• Play Downtown Bingo – Chance to win $50 Gift Certificate

• The Yoga place will have a class for a limited number of students…608-784-2622

• Flash Mob performance at 5:30 pm 200 block of Main Street

• Watch Swing Dances 6 pm – and participate in dance lessons, at Howes Diamonds

• Driftless Axe student discount…walk-in only

• Splatter Lab student discount – walk-in only

• La Crosse Escape Room student discount – book online

• Rivoli Theater – student discount movie night

• Plein Art being done around downtown

• Chad Cagle performing at the 4th Street Stage

• The Main, an event space 422 Main Street – concert 6 to 11 pm, student discount

o Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes

o Special Guest: Sapsuckers

• State Bank Parking lot

o Police Officers that graduated from UWL, Western, or Viterbo

o The Fire Department will be there

o Drift Bike demo

Contact: Terry Bauer, executive director, Downtown Mainstreet for more information Terry.Bauer@lacrossedowntown.com

