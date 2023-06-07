The La Crosse County Historical Society will hold its 24th annual Discover the Silent City event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in Oak Grove Cemetery, 1407 La Crosse St.

The guided walking tour will feature theatrical performances based on the city's history. This year's theme is Feeding La Crosse, and includes the stories of restaurateurs, grocery store owners, food manufacturers and more.

Tours begin every 15 minutes and last about 90 minutes. A motorcoach tour will be offered at 10:30 a.m.

The event has sold out in previous years, and attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Tickets are $12 for society members, $15 for adult non-members, and $6 for students. To purchase, go to www.lchshistory.org.