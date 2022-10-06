Discover Wisconsin to feature Kwik Trip

Discover Wisconsin, the nation’s longest-running travel and tourism TV series, will spotlight Kwik Trip and why it has become one of the most beloved gas station brand in America.

This special episode will explore Kwik Trip's beginnings in La Crosse all the way to becoming the Wisconsin fan favorite it is today. The episode will air statewide on Saturday, October 8 at 10 a.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin, and at varying times across local affiliates of the Discover Wisconsin Regional Television Network.

Kwik Trip opened its doors to the Discover Wisconsin team to see what makes them such a beloved staple in Wisconsin and the midwest. The episode is filmed in a documentary style and showcases the culture within the company, how it came to be, and why Wisconsinites are so passionate about the company. The Discover Wisconsin team told the story from the perspective of company leaders, corporate employees, local support and fans of the company.

The episode begins with a visit with 87-year old Don Zietlow, president and CEO. A visit to Brueggen Dairy Farm provides a glimpse into the local community impact as it is one of the local farms that provides dairy to the company.