Alex Morey will host a Free Speech on College Campuses lecture 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts as part of Constitution Day.

Morey is the director of campus rights advocacy for The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, an organization with the mission to “defend and sustain the individual rights of all Americans to free speech and free thought.” She will discuss the state of free speech on college campuses and the impact it has on society at large.

An attorney and journalist by profession, Morey’s approach to defending student and faculty rights combines legal strategy and public interest reporting. FIRE’s Campus Rights Advocacy program consists of a team of attorneys and advocates who help people of all political and ideological persuasions who face civil liberties threats on American college campuses.

Morey is a member of the First Amendment Lawyers Association. She has a juris doctorate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and bachelor’s degrees in journalism and French from the University of Arizona.

The event will also be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/viterboethics.

The event is jointly sponsored by The D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University and LeaderEthics. The presentation is free and open to the public. No tickets are necessary, but seating is limited.