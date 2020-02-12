Disinfection robots kill dangerous germs at Mayo in La Crosse

An estimated 2 million people contract health-care associated infections on a yearly basis, according to the CDC, resulting in nearly 100,000 deaths and, per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, between $30 billion to $45 billion in expenses to hospitals nationwide. The CDC-funded “Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room Disinfection” study found the use of a disinfection robot may have a major impact on those numbers, with a robot cleaning “decreas(ing) the relative risk of colonization and infection of target multi-drug resistant organisms among patients admitted to the same room by a cumulative 30% in a hospital setting, with 93% compliance of standard disinfection protocols.”

Operation of the robot is streamlined, controlled by an person outside the room using an iPad. Due to the power and heat of the ultra-violet lights, doors to the room remain shut, with caution signs and an alarm on the outside to keep people from entering. If the alarm sounds, the robot will shut down automatically.

Drawers in the room being treated are opened during the disinfection process, and the robot remains stationary, using eight sensors. A typical cycle runs between 10 and 15 minutes, with the machine providing a completion alert.