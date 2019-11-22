Fifteen individuals born in eight different decades gathered for dinner Wednesday evening. Strangers when they came to the table, any concerns of generational gap-related awkwardness quickly dissipated, with lively conversation flowing and each leaving enlightened.
Hosted by AARP, the Decades Dinner, part of the organization’s Disrupting Aging initiative, united adults ranging from their 20s to 90s and of varying ethnicities and backgrounds at The Charmant for dining and discussion on age-related misconceptions, fears, biases and perspectives. The event follows the designation of the city of La Crosse as an AARP Age Friendly Community and the September kickoff of the Thriving Livable La Crosse initiative.
“The disruption of aging occurs when those throughout the decades begin to understand ideas about aging from those older and younger than themselves,” said Noreen Holmes, director of the La Crosse County Aging Unit. “It is an effort to combat ageist ideas through the education provided when we discuss aging in this format.”
The event’s ice-breaking query, “What have you gotten better at with age?,” brought answers ranging from “I am accepting of what I can’t change” to “You learn a lot more if you say less” and even “You make a mistake — so what!”
“I was exciting to hear all the opinions and different points of view,” said attendee Jackie Lietke, 49. “It was wonderful to get together with a very vibrant group with wonderful ideas on how to get people of different ages to interact. We have more in common with other generations than you might have thought.”
While she discovered similarities between those both decades younger and older than herself, Lietke also noted some amusing variations in the responses to prompts.
A more seasoned woman answered the question, “If you found out today you would live to be 105, what would you do differently?” with a joshing “I’d start wearing compression socks a lot sooner,” while a younger guest went the practical route, saying she would start investing her money sooner.
Attendee Mark Tallman, 55, says all age brackets shared a firm belief in the importance of health and finances, while those in their middle age and senior years expressed a more relaxed attitude about themselves and life in general.
“People are more comfortable in their own skins and we’re wiser than we were back in the day,” Tallman says. “Not so worried about the little things.”
The Decades Dinner, Tallman enthused, offered the opportunity to unite with “one of the most diverse collections of people I’ve met in my six years in Wisconsin.”
“I met people I wouldn’t have otherwise,” Tallman says. “It was a thrill to talk to people both many years younger and many years older than me.”
Jose Rubio-Zepeda, 28, was among the youngest attendees and appreciated not only the camaraderie but “openness and vulnerability” of the group.
Impressed with the wisdom and humor of those with double and triple his life experience, Rubio-Zepeda hopes AARP will continue to host intergenerational gatherings and promote an aging friendly community.
The latter, Rubio-Zepeda says, will need all of La Crosse — city officials, organizations, community members young and old — on board.
“We really need to put (age-friendly) design at the forefront of city planning,” Rubio-Zepeda said, citing diverse transportation models, wheelchair accommodating spaces and safe, even sidewalks among priorities. “We need more collaboration.”
For more information on the AARP Disrupting Aging campaign, visit https://www.aarp.org/disrupt-aging.
