District rolls out La Crosse’s first mobile preschool

The School District of La Crosse’s innovative mobile preschool is designed to offer a positive preschool experience and community outreach opportunity to young children and families in the area.

It is a renovated RV that has been outfitted inside and out to mirror a building preschool classroom, including a play area (i.e., dramatic play, circle time, art, small and large muscle play), a working kitchen, bathroom, and table area for meals and snacks.

It is an alternative option to the traditional La Crosse preschool choices offered in the district’s elementary school buildings and select community sites.

Students enrolled in the mobile preschool will experience high-quality, research, and play-based preschool programming that is aligned with district preschool learning targets while also focusing on social and pre-academic skills. The mobile preschool is fully equipped with the same learning materials that are available to district students in the building settings.

A typical day includes arrival activities and lunch, large group activities (circle time), outside playtime, music and movement activities, shared reading, learning centers, small groups, and snack time.

“The idea for a traveling site was born out of a need to provide a preschool program that is flexible to address the needs of children who are not being served through other traditional preschool options due to a variety of situations including children experiencing homelessness or who are not located near an existing traditional preschool program,” said Early Childhood/4K Program Support Coordinator Jennifer Kalis.

“Our aim is to provide all young children with a positive preschool experience which will help them build a strong relationship with the school system and an intentional transition to kindergarten with the skills and dispositions to be successful in school and life.”

In addition to the designated afternoon preschool program, the goal is to use the mobile preschool in the morning sessions to provide a playgroup for 3-year-olds. In addition, collaborative community outreach opportunities with the La Crosse Public Library and the Salvation Army will provide free developmental screening and assessments of children ages 2½- 5 years old who are not otherwise enrolled in a preschool or child care program.

The mobile preschool involves many departments across the district. It is staffed by a licensed teacher and a full-time teacher’s assistant. The mobile preschool staff and members of the district’s Buildings and Grounds department spent time during the summer months being trained to safely operate and maintain the vehicle.

The district is also partnered with a local RV center that specializes in RV maintenance and repair. The district is currently in the process of training additional licensed teachers to drive and operate the vehicle in the event that a substitute teacher or assistant is needed.

The mobile preschool operates Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Badger Hickey Park located at 1007 Palace Place on the northside of La Crosse.

The start-up costs and first two years of the district’s new mobile preschool program are fully funded by Federal ESSER II (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act—CRRSA) funds in 2021-22 and Federal ESSER III (American Rescue Plan Act—ARPA) funds in 2022-23 as a part of the district’s Addressing Learning Loss instructional plan.

Families interested in learning more about the district’s mobile preschool program or how to enroll their child can visit www.lacrosseschools.org or call the preschool office at 608.789.7006.

