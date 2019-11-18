Divafest, the ultimate girls' night out, will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 3060 S. Kinney Coulee Road, Onalaska.
Happy hour, tarot readings, fashion and hair shows and gift- and designer handbags-giveaway will be featured at this year's Divafest, including a chance to win a Las Vegas trip for two.
Tickets will cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and a portion of proceeds this year will be donated to the Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care, to be used to support patient care.
You have free articles remaining.
Attendees must be 21 or older, and are encouraged to bring their girlfriends to enjoy mini-spa treatments and beauty/fashion splurges.
To purchase tickets or learn more, visit divafestlacrosse.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.