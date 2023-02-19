When I was a kid, I had this pair of white shorts that I loved. I was rocking them one day when some kids from my neighborhood started making fun of me — when getting dressed that morning, I hadn’t noticed that the green underwear I had on were showing through. I was embarrassed and vowed to never wear my favorite shorts again, but then I remembered a piece fashion of advice from the coolest person I “knew,” MTV video jockey Downtown Julie Brown. According to DTJB, the key to avoiding this fashion faux paus was simple: wear black underwear. So, I tried it. And it didn’t work. It hadn’t occurred to me that her fashion advice was not meant for me. I always assumed inclusion.

Later in life, this anecdote about underwear has led me to think deeper on how racial and ethnic identity impacts a person’s experiences. Looking at local data, we’re able to see differences in perceptions of our community based on race.

Thanks to Enilda Delgado and her Social Research 1 students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, we have analysis of the Compass Now 2021 survey comparing the perceptions of white versus nonwhite respondents.

With statistical significance, we can say, compared to white respondents, that nonwhite respondents had a less positive view of their community as a place to live, as well as a less positive view of their community as a place where all people are treated respectfully. We also see within the analysis that, compared to white respondents, nonwhite respondents had a higher level of concern about racism and discrimination. To put this data into historical context, survey responses were collected just months after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

In the survey, though, there was some agreement. When asked “how do you rate your community as a place where people of different cultural, racial and ethnic backgrounds are included in decision-making?” there was no statistical significance between the answers of white versus nonwhite respondents, with 61% and 73% giving a poor or fair rating, respectively. What this tells us is that white folks — or at least those white folks taking the survey recognize that, as a community, we could do better including nonwhite folks in decision-making.

While the Compass data can’t be used to draw conclusions on the causes of inequity, racism and discrimination, it can be used as a starting point to dig deeper. If nonwhite residents are experiencing the community differently, why? And what can be done? It’s time to listen — to seek understanding. It’s time to learn. And it’s time to act.

At Great Rivers United Way, we are committed to doing the work to be more equitable and inclusive. Admittedly, we are a work-in-progress and recognize there will always be work to be done. Our starting point was a look inward, assessing our organizational culture, policies, language, training, recruitment and environment. We discovered via a now-annual survey that our staff and board of directors weren’t sure we all agreed on the meaning of diversity, inclusion and equity. Level-setting our shared understanding of the definitions and importance of diversity, equity and inclusion through education became priority No. 1.

We recently added “equity” as an organizational value. We recognize the need to work toward more equitable and inclusive systems. By no means are we declaring ourselves “there.” We are, though, making strides to lower barriers to participation in our network of nonprofit organizations and to ensure resources are reaching those who need it most.

In our community, organizations like the Greater La Crosse Area Diversity Council and the Waking Up White Collaborative provide education and resources, and are helping us develop a healthy, multicultural community. These organizations offer opportunities for individuals and businesses to engage in the work, and identify their part in bringing forth change.

Individually, I use social media as a place to listen to people about their experiences through the lens of race. I seek out uncomfortable truths and sit with them. I reflect, try to understand, and try not to be defensive. It’s work that is continual, and I guarantee mistakes will be made!

If we want our community to grow and thrive, we must embrace diversity. We must listen to the experiences of those who are most impacted by racism, discrimination and exclusion, and challenge ourselves to do better.