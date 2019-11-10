{{featured_button_text}}

Reggie Jackson and Fran Kaplan from Nurturing Diversity Partners in Milwaukee will be in La Crosse from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to discuss racial disparities in Wisconsin at the English Lutheran Fellowship Hall, 1509 King St.

The free presentation, titled "How Did We Get Here? The Hidden Impacts of Racial Disparities on the Well-being of La Crosse and Wisconsin," is brought to the La Crosse area by Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community. An RSVP is preferred but not required.

Email laxwakingupwhite@gmail.com to RSVP or visit laxwakingupwhite.com for more information.

