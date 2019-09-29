The Franciscan Spirituality Center will offer an eight-week series to support those going through or are post-divorce, separation or at the end of a long-term relationship, meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Oct. 14 through Dec. 2, at the center, 920 Market St., La Crosse.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Divorce Recovery is facilitated by Audrey Lucier, director of the FSC, and the $25 cost will cover all eight sessions and includes a workbook. Registration can be made at FSCenter.org or by calling 608-791-5295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.