You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Divorces for Sunday, April 19
editor's pick
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, April 19

{{featured_button_text}}

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Tina Pesik from Thomas Pesik, both of Holmen.

Roxanne Marina from Peter Marina, both of La Crosse.

Christopher Birkeness from Kristin Birkeness, both of Onalaska.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News