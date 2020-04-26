You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, April 26
DIVORCES

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Ashley Kuprin of Onalaska and Oleksiy Kuprin of Madison.

Leah Turner of La Crosse and Dustin Turner of Beloit.

Destiny Helgerson and Luke Helgerson, both of La Crosse.

Tiffany Harnisch of Sparta from Sean Harnisch of La Crosse.

