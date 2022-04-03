 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, April 3

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Sandra Hakomaki from Gregory Hakomaki, both of La Crosse.

Brienne Stoikes of Hillsboro and Alexander Stoikes of Norwalk.

Janelle Hanson-Kraudy of Galesville and KC Robert Kraudy of Holmen.

Jessica D'Ambrosia of Onalaska and Andrew D'Ambrosia Sr. of West Salem.

Brian Williams of La Crosse from Donita Williams of Tomah.

Melissa Schein of Mindoro and Timothy Schein of Merrillan.

