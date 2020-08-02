You are the owner of this article.
Divorces for Sunday, August 2
Divorces for Sunday, August 2

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Ronie Dahl and Nathan Dahl, both of Holmen.

Heather Reed from James Reed, both of Bangor.

Kyle Schmitz from Vanessa Schmitz, both of La Crosse.

Jessie Running of Eastman and Erik Peder of Stoddard.

