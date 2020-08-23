Divorces for Sunday, August 23

-
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Paul Bratsch and Jessica Bratsch, both of La Crosse.
Tory Mossman of Holmen from Kristy Mossman of La Crosse.
Susan Van Cleave of Onalaska and John Van Cleave of West Salem.
Benjamin Ard of West Salem from Nurya Salgado-Ramirez of Holmen.
Kristopher Miller and Yi-Ching Wang, both of Onalaska.
Kali Lewis of West Salem from Tyler Lewis of La Crosse.
Rebecca Miller and Todd Miller, both of La Crosse.
Lori Triebwasser of La Crosse and Terry Treibwasser of Dell Rapids.
Jeannette Sage of Prescott, Wisconsin, from Mark Sage of Onalaska.
Ricky Viner from Laraine Viner, both of La Crosse.
