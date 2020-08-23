 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Divorces for Sunday, August 23
editor's pick
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, August 23

{{featured_button_text}}

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Paul Bratsch and Jessica Bratsch, both of La Crosse.

Tory Mossman of Holmen from Kristy Mossman of La Crosse.

Susan Van Cleave of Onalaska and John Van Cleave of West Salem.

Benjamin Ard of West Salem from Nurya Salgado-Ramirez of Holmen.

Kristopher Miller and Yi-Ching Wang, both of Onalaska.

Kali Lewis of West Salem from Tyler Lewis of La Crosse.

Rebecca Miller and Todd Miller, both of La Crosse.

Lori Triebwasser of La Crosse and Terry Treibwasser of Dell Rapids.

Jeannette Sage of Prescott, Wisconsin, from Mark Sage of Onalaska.

Ricky Viner from Laraine Viner, both of La Crosse.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Kanye West Ballot Access Challenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News