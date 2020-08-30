 Skip to main content
Divorces for Sunday, August 30
DIVORCES

Divorces for Sunday, August 30

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Morgan Martin of La Crosse and Alexis Martin of Trempealeau.

Rebecca Brueggen and Michael Brueggen, both of La Crosse.

Phillip Aldahl from Jenna Aldahl, both of Holmen.

