Divorces for Sunday, Dec. 13
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Jack Bloomfield of West Salem and Melinda Kopnisky-Bloomfield of Onalaska.

Annette Slonecker from Shaun Slonecker, both of La Crosse.

Paul Laxton of Holmen and Kim Laxton of Bangor.

Katie Sobkowiak and Ethan Sobkowiak, both of La Crosse.

Gregory Welna of Richland Center from Mary Borden of Onalaska.

Pamela Ellenz of Holmen from Timothy Ellenz of Onalaska.

Lisa Plumer and Mark Plumer, both of La Crosse.

John Craig of La Crosse from Courtney Craig of Camp Douglas.

Darian Batch of Holmen from Dustin Batch of Boise, Idaho.

Ashlee Ryan from Broderick Ryan, both of La Crosse.

Michael Young of La Crosse from Valerie Young of Galesville.

